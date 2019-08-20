Neo-nazis are selling hardcover copies of the accused Christchurch mosque shooter's hate-filled manifesto online.

A far-right message board on an encrypted instant messaging site is selling the banned racist document for US$4 (NZ$6.23).

The alleged gunman released the rambling 87-page screed on March 15 just moments before the shootings that claimed 51 lives.

It was posted on the notorious 8chan website, which is known as one of the darkest corners on the internet.

New Zealand's chief censor has classified the manifesto as objectionable, meaning anyone found to be distributing it in this country could face up to 14 years in prison, or a $10,000 fine.

While a 28-year-old Australian national remains in a maximum-security Auckland prison awaiting trial, his banned rants are being pushed on a Ukrainian right-wing internet channel created two days after the mass shootings. It has more than 1000 subscribers with its admin user calling themselves 'Hitler Himself'.

The channel features vile white supremacy messages, memes and videos and openly encourages violence against people of colour and Jews.

The admin says he was inspired by the alleged killer and says he wants to "maximise the manifesto and everything related to it".

It is pictured alongside images of guns, Hitler, and the former Nazi leader's own anti-Semitic manifesto Mein Kampf.

On May 15, the administrator says he's working on printing out the document for widespread dissemination.

"I do not make money on this. If someone doesn't have shekels to spare — take the layout and print this out on your own, not a problem," the channel admin wrote.

"The idea is to give paper versions to everyone in a row, on birthdays, wedding anniversaries and baptisms of children. In the first place, the inhabitants, to open their eyes to our cruel world."

And on August 10, he boasts of sending eight books to new owners.

The March 15 so-called manifesto has allegedly inspired other attacks around the world in recent months, including at a Californian synagogue in April and this month at an El Paso Walmart and a mosque in Oslo.

The admin also encourages people to write to the alleged shooter in prison, and gives an address where correspondence can be sent.

An electronic copy of a letter purportedly sent by the accused from behind bars has also been posted to the site.

Last week when it emerged that the defendant was corresponding with the far-right from prison it drew criticism for the Department of Corrections.

Christchurch white supremacist Philip Arps, jailed for sharing the mosque shooting video, also had wrongly been allowed to send his own "vile" letter to a media organisation, it was revealed last week.

Corrections chief executive Christine Stevenson has said she does not have confidence in the current processes for reviewing and assessing prisoners' mail, and has called for an immediate review.