On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I was a busy mum running a business and working part-time for another company; and getting a smear test done is not anyone's favourite way of spending your down time.
"Eventually I went to the doctor for something else. I mentioned the pain I was getting and she insisted on a smear test. In my case, though, it was actually my symptoms that alerted her and she sent me to the hospital for a biopsy.
"If I had not been such an ostrich about it, sticking my head in the sand and ignoring the signs, this would have been caught ages ago."
The diagnosis has acted like a wake-up call for Healey, who led a "very" busy life looking after everyone but herself before the diagnosis.
"I have realised that I need to take time out for myself and listen to my to my body, pay attention to me.
"People need to get the tests done. They might be uncomfortable but they could save your life."
Her latest new pastimes have included learning line-dancing; and now she is cheerfully rounding up others staying in the Margaret Stewart hospital accommodation for cancer patients, and putting them through their paces.
And all with her irrepressible laughter punctuating almost every sentence.
"I am determined to beat this and turn it into the best experience I can. I'm here to smash this cancer.
"I have my eye on the prize and I am going to keep on truckin'."
The diagnosis has taught her to do as she is told.
"I give myself a pep talk: you're not a doctor, Sonya; they've done lots of training and have lots of experience, so do what they say."
For Sonya, laughter is another form of medicine.
"You really do have to laugh, otherwise you land up crying."
Her partner and mum are looking after the kids, her team at Massage Hawke's Bay has the business under control, and her colleagues at Jade Promotions are in the front line of support.
"I am really lucky to have such fantastic support – they are all incredible; this would be so much harder without them. I really can't wait to see everyone on the other side of this."
She also gives a "shout out" on social media to the medical personnel who are with her on the cancer journey, and follows it up with another reminder to women.
"I am so thankful this cervical cancer has been found, and for the fast action from [Hawke's Bay DHB] as well as [Capital Coast DHB]; get your smear done ladies!!!"