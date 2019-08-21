Nothing gets Hastings resident Sonya Healey down – even a diagnosis of stage three cervical cancer.

The 35-year-old Hastings woman is in Wellington undergoing eight weeks of aggressive treatment for her cancer.

Her treatment takes up one full day a week, and then 15 minutes a day on the other four days of the week.

"I get Saturday and Sunday off," she jokes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She was diagnosed near the end of May.

Some family time between treatments for Hastings couple Sonya Healey and Dave Cochrane, with Nathaniel, 7, and Julius, 17 months. Photo / Supplied
Some family time between treatments for Hastings couple Sonya Healey and Dave Cochrane, with Nathaniel, 7, and Julius, 17 months. Photo / Supplied

"It has been about three weeks from diagnosis to starting radiation.

"But this will not beat me. I'm here to smash this cancer with positivity," she laughs.

Even the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.