

Nothing gets Hastings resident Sonya Healey down – even a diagnosis of stage three cervical cancer.

The 35-year-old Hastings woman is in Wellington undergoing eight weeks of aggressive treatment for her cancer.

Her treatment takes up one full day a week, and then 15 minutes a day on the other four days of the week.

"I get Saturday and Sunday off," she jokes.

She was diagnosed near the end of May.

Some family time between treatments for Hastings couple Sonya Healey and Dave Cochrane, with Nathaniel, 7, and Julius, 17 months. Photo / Supplied

"It has been about three weeks from diagnosis to starting radiation.

"But this will not beat me. I'm here to smash this cancer with positivity," she laughs.

Even the nausea that comes with the treatment is a bonus, she says.

"I think to myself: If I'm feeling this bad, the cancer must be feeling really rubbish."

Healey says her diagnosis should serve as a cautionary tale for women and men to get cervical smears and prostate checks done regularly.

"Looking back I had quite a lot of symptoms alerting me that something was not quite right.

"I just explained them away, thinking it is 'never gonna be me', life got in the way, and I put off getting a smear test done for five years.

"I was a busy mum running a business and working part-time for another company; and getting a smear test done is not anyone's favourite way of spending your down time.

"Eventually I went to the doctor for something else. I mentioned the pain I was getting and she insisted on a smear test. In my case, though, it was actually my symptoms that alerted her and she sent me to the hospital for a biopsy.

"If I had not been such an ostrich about it, sticking my head in the sand and ignoring the signs, this would have been caught ages ago."

The diagnosis has acted like a wake-up call for Healey, who led a "very" busy life looking after everyone but herself before the diagnosis.

"I have realised that I need to take time out for myself and listen to my to my body, pay attention to me.

"People need to get the tests done. They might be uncomfortable but they could save your life."

Her latest new pastimes have included learning line-dancing; and now she is cheerfully rounding up others staying in the Margaret Stewart hospital accommodation for cancer patients, and putting them through their paces.

And all with her irrepressible laughter punctuating almost every sentence.

"I am determined to beat this and turn it into the best experience I can. I'm here to smash this cancer.

"I have my eye on the prize and I am going to keep on truckin'."

The diagnosis has taught her to do as she is told.

"I give myself a pep talk: you're not a doctor, Sonya; they've done lots of training and have lots of experience, so do what they say."

For Sonya, laughter is another form of medicine.

"You really do have to laugh, otherwise you land up crying."

Her partner and mum are looking after the kids, her team at Massage Hawke's Bay has the business under control, and her colleagues at Jade Promotions are in the front line of support.

"I am really lucky to have such fantastic support – they are all incredible; this would be so much harder without them. I really can't wait to see everyone on the other side of this."

She also gives a "shout out" on social media to the medical personnel who are with her on the cancer journey, and follows it up with another reminder to women.

"I am so thankful this cervical cancer has been found, and for the fast action from [Hawke's Bay DHB] as well as [Capital Coast DHB]; get your smear done ladies!!!"