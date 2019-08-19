On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said HSCT is currently offered in New Zealand for the treatment of some cancers, but is not yet offered for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.
"The Ministry has had discussions with the Multiple Sclerosis Society about this treatment and is aware of their support for its introduction.
"HSCT is a high risk and invasive procedure which targets the immune system.
"Given that clinical trials are still under way internationally, we have been seeking advice from appropriate clinicians on the clinical evidence and support.
"We understand that this treatment has been referred to the Northern Region Clinical Practice Committee for consideration and we look forward to the outcome of this informing any next steps."
The Ministry's advice to any New Zealander seeking any treatment overseas was to talk to their own doctor first.
Hebie Capill, 50, is willing to undergo HSCT for halting the progression of Multiple Sclerosis. The treatment is not available in NZ so she is heading to Mexico in October. She needs to raise $90,000 to fund the treatment.
Capill said she was prepared for it.
"My life is rubbish now. I have to give it a go ... it is worth a shot.
"I am very frustrated that you cannot get the HSCT treatment for MS here.
"I mean why do you flipping have to go half way around the world to get it? I suppose you have to do what you have to do and I can't wait around."
MS NZ vice president Neil Woodhams said HSCT had moved on from being a new treatment being performed only under trial conditions to being an effective treatment for some people with MS.
"It should be available for those people in NZ.
"It reflects our frustration with the MOH continuing to describe the procedure as 'a promising new treatment' and with 'clinical trials are still under way internationally' when it has been performed for MS overseas now for 10-12 years in reputable hospitals and clinics in countries with high clinical and safety standards.
"It should be funded under agreed criteria where evidence shows it is effective."
A Givealittle page has been created for Capill - https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/hsct-hope-for-hebie