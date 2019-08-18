A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Paraparaumu on Saturday night.

The 48-year-old, who has name suppression, is charged with murdering Irina Czibesz by stabbing.

He did not appear when his charge was called in the Wellington District Court this morning as he was in hospital, lawyer Val Nisbet said.

"It may be that he remains in hospital for some time."

Judge Peter Hobbs ordered two mental health reports and remanded the matter to a date in September to be called in the High Court at Wellington.

Police and ambulance officers were called to the scene of a house in Paraparaumu Beach on Saturday night following a "serious incident", police said.

On arrival they found Czibesz dead.

A man was taken into custody a short time later at nearby Raumati South.

In a statement police said cordons were in place at the corner of Marine Parade and Howell St.

The incident was at a house near the 180 Degrees Cafe and Bistro. The manager said there was a large police presence at the scene on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman today confirmed two scene examinations in the area had been completed.

A man told the Herald he used to be a family member of the victim a long time ago.

There was "no one in New Zealand" who would want to comment, he said.