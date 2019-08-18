A person has been seriously injured in a workplace incident, involving a digger, in Auckland.
Police and emergency crews were called to Scott Rd, in Hobsonville, about 7.55am.
A spokesman for New Zealand Fire and Emergency said they helped to extricate a person who had been injured by a digger.
Exactly what has happened and how the person has been injured were not yet clear, he said. Police are also only describing it as an "incident" at this stage.
A police spokeswoman said: "A person has been seriously injured [and] the Westpac Helicopter is responding."
St John said it sent out one ambulance vehicle and a rapid response unit to the scene.
A spokeswoman confirmed one person was treated with serious injuries. They were eventually airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.