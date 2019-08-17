Today and tomorrow may be Auckland's last clear days before being hit by a full week of rain.

Auckland is going to be dry but windy this afternoon, with Metservice predicting rain to clear for most of the city by noon.

Despite temperatures being set to hit a high of 11 degrees, a moderate southeast wind means it will feel much colder in exposed places.

Winds of 28km/h could be reached, MetService said, with the minimum temperature being 9C and the maximum 13C.

A front will start to clear the top of the North Island this afternoon, which means Northland should expect rain to continue until the evening.

On Tuesday an active front will move east across the country, bringing rain to many parts of New Zealand. The heaviest falls are expected in the western regions of the South Island and the central and southern districts of the North Island.

Like most of the Central North Island, Hamilton has a clear day ahead today, with south-easterly winds dying down in the evening. Napier doesn't get so lucky with light showers forecast throughout the day.

Wellington can expect occasional showers and possibly even some hail this morning, but will ease throughout the afternoon.

The South Island is mostly clear and cold, but sunny Nelson lives up to its reputation with clear skies and a high of 10C. Christchurch can expect a few showers to clear in the afternoon.

• Whangārei: Cloudy. Showers gradually clearing. Southeast developing afternoon. Light winds. High 14C, Low 9C.

• Auckland: Cloudy, with a few showers clearing towards midday, then fine spells. Southeast change early morning, strong in exposed places. High 13C, low 4C.

• Tauranga: Any remaining rain clearing before dawn, then becoming fine. Southeasterlies. High 13C, low 4C.

• Rotorua: Some morning cloud, then fine. Southeasterlies. High 10C, low 0C.

• Hamilton: Morning cloud then fine. Southeasterlies dying out evening. High 13C, low 0C.

• Whanganui: Fine. Gusty southeasterlies dying out evening. High 12C, Low 0C.

• Gisborne: Cloudy periods and a few showers. Southerlies. High 11C, low 0C.

• Napier: Cloudy periods and a few showers. Southerlies dying out evening. High 11C, low 5C.

• Wellington: Cloudy periods. Occasional showers, some with hail, easing from afternoon, and clearing at night. Strong southerlies gradually easing.. High 8C, low 2C.

• New Plymouth: Fine. Strong southeasterlies gradually easing. High 11C, low 1C.

• Nelson: Fine. Southeasterlies easing this morning. High 11C, low -1C.

• Christchurch: The odd morning shower, then becoming fine. Southerlies dying out morning, northeasterlies from evening. High 9C, low -2C.

• Queenstown: Fine. Light winds, but westerlies developing afternoon. High 8C, low 0C.

• Invercargill: Fine. Light winds, then northwesterlies developing afternoon. High 10C, low -1C.