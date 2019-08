A single Lotto ticket is now worth $12,250,000 - winning Powerball and a quarter share of Division One in tonight's draw.

That ticket was bought on MyLotto.

The three other tickets sharing Division One are each worth $250,000 and were bought from Pak N Save Silverdale, Nelson City New World and Gardens New World in Dunedin.

Nobody won Strike 4 - that jackpots to Wednesday night.