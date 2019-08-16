A midwife ran two kilometres on a dark, rugged road to find help after she watched in horror as her fiance was shot and killed by a man who woke the sleeping couple in their camper van.

The shocking attack on Victorian tourist Sean McKinnon and his Canadian partner unfolded at 3am at a remote car park accessed by a winding, narrow road in the hills south of Raglan.

Tributes for the "loveable, knockabout Aussie guy" were beginning to pour across social media last night, as police continued their manhunt for the killer. A General Arming Order was issued, meaning all Waikato police officers will be armed as they search for the gunman.

The Canadian woman, a midwife at Counties Manukau District Health Board, was on a surfing holiday with McKinnon at the small Waikato beachside town, west of Hamilton.

Advertisement

The couple were asleep in their rental campervan at the scenic Te Toto Gorge car park when they were woken by a stranger banging on the window.

"He was erratic, had asked for help," a resident who comforted the woman after her ordeal has told the Weekend Herald.

"The partner [McKinnon] said they could help and tried to defuse the situation.

"The assailant guy was looking for the keys, he wanted to get away. He wanted to get back to Hamilton."

Police conduct a scene examination at Te Toto Gorge carpark on Whaanga Rd, south of Raglan, after a gunman ambushed a couple sleeping in a camper van. Photo / Alan Gibson

The resident on Whaanga Rd, who did not want to be named, said the woman told her she did not see a gun.

"She had just woken up out of a deep sleep to a commotion. Her partner was half asleep fumbling to try and get the keys.

"Then something happened. Her boyfriend changed his tone. He was less calm and the guy [offender] just seemed to shift in that moment.

"Then he smashed the window with the barrel of the gun and put the gun through the window and shot him twice."

Advertisement

The killer told the 32-year-old midwife he wasn't going to shoot her, the resident said.

"He pushed her out of the van. She asked if she could get some clothes because she was naked.

"She got herself out of the van, got her clothes on and hid."

Australian tourist Sean McKinnon, 33, was killed after a gunman tried to take the keys to the camper van he and his fiancee were sleeping in near Raglan. Photo / Supplied

When the midwife thought the gunman was gone she fled in bare feet down the gravelly road, lit by a full moon.

The resident, a mother new to the area, said she and her partner were woken after 3am to someone banging on their back door.

"It was really surreal. She was really calm. She said that her partner had been shot and that her van had been stolen.

"I think she was pretty sure [McKinnon] wasn't alive at that point."

The resident wrapped the woman in blankets and gave her a hot water bottle and a cup of coffee. The Canadian woman had cuts to her face and her jeans were blood-stained.

The area where the Canadian midwife was stranded is rugged terrain but she managed to find her way to help in the dark and raise the alarm. Photo / Natalie Akoorie

The mother called 111 while her own partner tried to calm their young daughter who was woken by their barking dogs.

It was more than an hour before police arrived.

"We talked about simple stuff. She talked about their relationship. They had plans to move to Australia after she'd done her stuff and build a life together.

"[She talked about] how he was such a sweet guy. He had only just gotten here."

The midwife's Facebook page says she is from Halifax in Novia Scotia and studied at universities in Montreal and Queensland.

She works at Middlemore Hospital and lives in Auckland.

Police launched a homicide investigation yesterday after they discovered McKinnon's body inside the couple's dumped campervan at Gordonton, 80km away, north of Hamilton, at 8am.

Waikato Police District Crime Manager Graham Pitkethley said police were yesterday working to notify the man's next of kin, but confirmed he was a 33-year-old Australian tourist.

Police were armed and hunting for the offender, who they believe someone in the community knows is involved, Pitkethley said.

Police blocked the intersection of Puke and Gordonton Roads in Gordonton after a dumped camper van was found with the body of a man inside. Photo / Number8Network

He called it a tragic and random incident that had left the Canadian woman "very shocked and distressed".

"It is obviously concerning that we have an armed offender outstanding and I want to assure our Waikato community that our absolute priority is locating him as soon as possible and holding him to account."

Police are appealing for any people who suspect they know who the offender is to come forward and for anybody who saw the 2017 white Toyota Hiace Apollo van, registration number KWF362, between 2am and 8am, between Raglan and Gordonton.

They did not believe anyone else was connected to the death.

Pitkethley said members of the public should be alert and report any suspicious behaviour or sightings.

"We are committed to finding the person responsible for this tragic incident, and we want to reassure the community that we will work tirelessly to find this offender so we can hold him to account," Pitkethley said.

The car park, near Mt Karioi overlooking the Tasman Sea, provides access to the Te Toto Gorge track.

Freedom camping is common at the spot which was yesterday under scene guard.

Shattered glass, blankets and shotgun shells were obscured by a tarpaulin and broken glass was also strewn down Whaanga Rd.

The resident who aided the Canadian woman said she hoped the woman was coping.

"When she went to go hop into the police car I could tell everything was just starting to fall apart and so I just grabbed her and hugged her and that was the first time she cried.

"I kinda hope she makes contact with me when she feels right about it because I feel like there's more that I wish I had said to her. I was really glad to be here for her."

Counties Manukau DHB confirmed the midwife was an employee and said it had sent two senior staff to support her.

"The DHB will continue to provide any support we can to assist our staff member during this very difficult time."

Meanwhile an incident involving armed police in Hamilton yesterday afternoon was unrelated, Pitkethley said.

If you have any information about the incident at Raglan or sightings of the camper van ring Waikato Police on 07 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.