A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Auckland's Onehunga.

The woman died despite being given CPR by emergency services at the crash site, which is across the road from the Onehunga Fire Station.

A photograph from the scene shows firefighters tending to a person lying on the ground next to a large white truck cab.

A man and a woman could be seen just to the side of the footpath as another man was crouched against a power pole with his head in his arms.

Advertisement

Police and emergency crews attended the incident at the corner of Onehunga Mall and Mount Smart Rd at 10.40am. She was struck by a truck cab.

ROAD CLOSED - ONEHUNGA MALL, ONEHUNGA - 11:05AM

Due to a serious crash a section of Onehunga Mall, between Mt Smart Rd and Trafalgar St, is NOW CLOSED. Expect delays to traffic and bus services along this route. ^TP pic.twitter.com/AmwXrpZ3ew — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 15, 2019

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

The road is currently closed on Onehunga Mall between Trafalgar St and Mount Smart Rd.