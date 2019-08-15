Police are investigating a serious incident in Raglan early this morning.

There is a heavy police presence south of the beach town.

It is understood the incident took place at the Te Toto Gorge, near the Karioi Summit Track.

A spokeswoman for St John ambulance said police requested their assistance around 3.15am this morning but shortly afterwards they were stood down and did not attend.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman told the Herald an incident was being looked into and information would be provided as soon as possible.

A farmer about 10 minutes away from the Te Toto Gorge lookout said the area was a popular tourist spot.

He said there was no camping allowed, but tourists tended to regularly do so at the site regardless.

A man at the nearby Ruapuke Motor Camp said he heard a helicopter in the area about 7.30am.

A resident about 20 minutes south of the Te Toto Gorge Lookout said just before 8.15am: "We had a big black helicopter fly over our house.

"I've just sent the kids off to school on the school bus and am wondering now if we're safe.''

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to assist police at the scene on Whaanga Rd, Raglan. Further inquiries were referred to police.