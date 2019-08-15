Police are investigating a serious incident in Raglan early this morning.

There is a heavy police presence south of the beach town.

It is understood the incident took place at the Te Toto Gorge, near the Karioi Summit Track.

A spokeswoman for St John ambulance said police requested their assistance around 3.15am this morning but shortly afterwards they were stood down and did not attend.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald an incident was being looked into and information would be provided as soon as possible.

A farmer about 10 minutes away from the Te Toto Gorge lookout said the area was a popular tourist spot.

He said there was no camping allowed, but tourists tended to regularly do so at the site regardless.

A man at the nearby Ruapuke Motor Camp said he heard a helicopter in the area about 7.30am.

A resident about 20 minutes south of the Te Toto Gorge Lookout said just before 8.15am: "We had a big black helicopter fly over our house.

"I've just sent the kids off to school on the school bus and am wondering now if we're safe.''

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to assist police at the scene on Whaanga Rd, Raglan. Further inquiries were referred to police.

The Kariori Track area.
