A 22-year-old woman is in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a serious assault early today.

The incident occurred in Camberley, Hastings.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Greville said they are currently investigating the serious assault and enquiries are continuing to "try and ascertain who's caused those injuries to her".

A police cordon was set up on Station Rd, Whakatu today about 11am.

Asked about police activity in Whakatu and Clive this afternoon, Greville said all he could say was there had been a serious assault.