The mother of the alleged Christchurch mosque shooter has defended Corrections over the controversy surrounding letters sent by her son.

Corrections has been criticisedfor allowing 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant to send and receive letters from around the world.

"It breaks my heart to see the prison system being hammered when they have never had to deal with anything like this before," Sharon Tarrant told the Herald in her first exclusive interview.

"I want to thank the police who have kept him alive ... Now they are being criticised it's really unfair."

She said Corrections had been "brilliant, kind and compassionate"

