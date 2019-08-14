Services on all Wellington train lines are suspended again after an earlier overhead power issue.

There were delays to Wellington trains this morning after all services were suspended for a short time.

All lines into the city were stopped due to an overhead power fault.

Metlink said the issue had been resolved but Hutt Valley, Melling and Johnsonville lines were temporarily suspended while they attempted to rescue a disabled train.

Power has been restored to the overhead between Wellington and Kaiwharawhara. Some services are still suspended https://t.co/sPrIlD2pGc — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) August 14, 2019

Services have since resumed on all lines but Metlink said there will be significant delays for commuters travelling out of Wellington Station.