A Christchurch manhunt for accused hit-and-run driver Liam Strickland has been unsuccessful so far - but police have arrested 15 other people during their weeklong search.

The 21-year-old is sought over the death of Dean Amies, 46, who died after he was struck by a van at a Christchurch intersection on August 7.

But while Strickland hasn't been found, during their search police have found 15 other people who were wanted on various charges.

Police had visited 24 properties across Christchurch as part of the search, Acting Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson said.

During the search officers had also recovered six firearms, drugs and two stolen cars, Johnson said.

Strickland is wanted in connection with the death of Dean Amies, 46. Photo / Supplied

Police believe there are people helping Strickland evade police, he said.

Anyone helping or harbouring him should be aware they are committing an offence punishable by imprisonment.

"We know that the continuing police activity across the city has been unsettling for our community, and we would like to thank people for their ongoing co-operation and patience."

Johnson said Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Sightings should be reported to 111 immediately and information could be shared anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.