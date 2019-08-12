Police investigating a hit-and-run in Christchurch last week have issued a warning for anyone assisting or harbouring the dangerous man linked to the offence.

Police are urgently looking for 21-year-old Liam Strickland as part of their inquiries into the death of 46-year-old Dean Amies in New Brighton on Wednesday August 7.

Amies was struck and killed on Wednesday afternoon by a stolen van allegedly being driven by Strickland.

There are multiple warrants out for Strickland's arrest.

NZ Police Canterbury acting district Commander Mike Johnson said they had reason to believe Strickland was being helped by other people, and if so, they were also breaking the law.

"Those assisting or harbouring him should be aware they are committing an

offence punishable by imprisonment."

Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached, he said.

A forensic examination of a white van linked to the incident has been

completed.

Police cordon off a road in New Brighton on Wednesday after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a white van being chased by police. Photo / Lavinia Bishop

Last Thursday armed police executed search warrants at nine city properties searching for Strickland, who allegedly is a patched Black Power gang member.

Johnson thanked the public for their help so far.

Anyone with information about Strickland's whereabouts is urged to call 111

immediately.