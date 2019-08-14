On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"There has been no let-up in the public dialogue on sexual violence and harassment and its impact on people," ACC chief customer officer Emma Powell told the Herald.
"We are seeing that it is safer and easier to talk about, and I am confident that is also leading to more people [being] willing to come forward."
Powell said there was no plan to "turn off the tap" on funding for victims. But the rise in claims and compensation brought into sharper focus the true cost of sexual abuse in New Zealand, she said.
"The growing costs indicate a much greater challenge for the country around family and sexual violence. It is something that is sheeting home to every one of us, and I think it's a great catalyst to say, 'What are we going to do about it as a nation?'"
ACC treatment costs for sexual assault jumped from $10 million in 2011 to $66m in 2018, and are on track to top $80m this year. The rise has been sharp since 2014 because of changes which allowed claimants to get up to 14 hours' counselling for free, and more if they had their claim approved. Support has also been extended to victims' families.
Increased focus on prevention is expected to lead to a short-term rise in claims as more New Zealanders confront their past experiences.
"On the face of it, it's not many people, but it is still people we would rather were seen straight away," she said.
The Government's $90m spend on sexual violence services over the next four years was mostly aimed at crisis support, rather than long-term counselling. But it would still be a huge boost for providers, Twyford said.
"We're really looking forward to seeing that money come through. It is a not insignificant amount for us."
Bex Sloane, a sexual abuse survivor, said it was encouraging that more people were brave enough to seek help - as long as they could get it quickly.
"They were all full. At that point in time … I was really not in a good place so I needed to talk to someone asap. They took a few months.
"I was lucky because I had an advocate and supportive people around me, but I just thought if you don't have that and you need to chat with someone, waiting months can be a life-and-death situation."
The process was still imperfect, she said. After she paused her counselling during her abuser's trial, she later had to reapply for it - an intensive process which she said took hours and risked retraumatising victims.