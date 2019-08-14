The number of compensation claims for sexual assault has soared on the back of the #MeToo movement, with 25 New Zealanders a day now seeking support.

The huge rise in sensitive claims - up from 11 a day in 2013 - is believed to be driven by greater reporting of sexual abuse and more generous support rather than an increase in assaults.

It is putting pressure on counselling services, some of which have wait times of several months - a delay which one victim said could be the difference between life and death.

And despite a huge new spend on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.