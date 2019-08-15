China's top livestreaming celebrity, who holds a record of generating $66 million in sales over 13 hours, will be livestreaming New Zealand products from Auckland.

Viya, a top livestreamer on Chinese online shopping website Taobao, is arriving in New Zealand tonight and livestreaming from Auckland on Friday.

As to what Kiwi products the Chinese influencer will be promoting on the world's biggest e-commerce website, members of her team are keeping the cards close to their chests.

Viya has 6.5 million followers on social media and is considered a celebrity in China. Photo / Supplied
Viya is considered a KOL or key opinion leader and has nearly 6.5 million followers on Taobao, and most of them are ready buyers.

