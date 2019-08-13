A person has been killed in a crash involving two cars and a truck in the Rangitīkei district.

Emergency crews were called to State Highway 1 near Hunterville, between Jeffersons Line and Te Houhou Rd, about 9.45am, after reports of a multiple-vehicle collision.

​

A spokesman for New Zealand Fire and Emergency confirmed a person in one of the cars had been killed. There were no other injuries reported, he said.

Traffic management will be in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Light vehicles are being diverted down Jeffersons Line and Leedstown Rd, heavy vehicles up to 50 tonnes will need to use SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi, and for larger vehicles there will be significant delays.

- More to come -

A person has been killed in a multiple vehicle crash in Hunterville, Rangitīkei. Image / Google