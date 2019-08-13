A person has been killed in a crash involving two cars and a truck in the Rangitīkei district.

Emergency crews were called to State Highway 1 near Hunterville, between Jeffersons Line and Te Houhou Rd, about 9.45am, after reports of a multiple-vehicle collision.

A spokesman for New Zealand Fire and Emergency confirmed a person in one of the cars had been killed. There were no other injuries reported, he said.

Two cars are in a ditch on the side of the road, while a truck and trailer unit has crashed into a paddock on the other side of SH1. The truck and trailer unit downed a power pole when it crashed into the paddock.

Traffic management will be in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Light vehicles are being diverted around Jeffersons Line, Leedstown Rd and Mt Curl Rd. Heavy vehicles up to 50 tonnes will need to use SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi, and for larger vehicles there will be significant delays.

Four trucks that were cordoned in the crash area have been allowed to pass through.

Around a dozen police staff, including Serious Crash Unit members, are at the scene and a Fire and Emergency crew from Hunterville also attended.

Crash on SH1 at Hunterville.

A person has been killed in a multiple vehicle crash in Hunterville, Rangitīkei. Image / Google