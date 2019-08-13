People heading into the city on Auckland's Southern Motorway are in for some delays after a crash early this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash happened about 6am and although it happened clear of any lanes, some delays should be expected as emergency services work at the scene.

It was fully cleared just after 7am, but an update from NZTA at 7.30am said traffic was heavy from Manurewa through to Te Irirangi Drive due to the crash and congestion was also heavy through Papakura.

There is moderate traffic congestion through Ellerslie-Panmure to Greenlane and anyone heading southbound on the Southern Motorway will be happy to know that traffic is flowing well.

West of the city, a stop-go traffic management is in place on SH16 at the southern end of Helensville after a crash late last night.

Authorities are in the area working to repair damaged powerlines as a result.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene after reports that a car had crashed into a power pole and went into a ditch about 11pm.

"The pole came down and some of the lines were down,'' she said.

One person suffered moderate injuries in the crash and another was also injured - although the nature of their injuries was not clear, police said.

On the Northern Motorway, motorists heading southbound from Oteha Valley and Esmonde Rds can expect heavy traffic.

Congestion is moderate through Onewa Rd and northbound traffic on this motorway is flowing well, NZTA said.

Drivers coming into the city from West Auckland can expect heavy traffic from Hobsonville through to Royal Rds and moderate to heavy conditions through St Lukes and moderate again through Great North Rd.

Northbound traffic from the west is flowing well.

On the Southern Motorway (SH20), congestion is moderate going both ways - as is traffic on the Upper Harbour Motorway (SH18) heading eastbound through Paul Matthews Rd.

Westbound traffic here is running smoothly.