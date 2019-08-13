The body of a Porirua woman found in a house near Ruatoria was discovered by the new owners of the property, police say.

"The property recently changed hands and the body was found by the new owners who had gone to have a look around there last Saturday," Detective Senior Sergeant Ben Quinn said.

Kathleen Kawana's body is believed to have been at the property for some time. The house had been vacant for years.

The 46-year-old Porirua woman's death is being treated "unexplained" after her body was found on August 3 at the Ngarimu's Hill property.

Advertisement

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to call Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.