Wallace said he had not been consulted about the blockage but, in general, businesses had not received much communication about the $10.2 million project which has already drawn plenty of criticism after a budget blowout of $3.3m.
"Weekly we have customers calling in saying they are going elsewhere because they can't get in. This is what we are dealing with. We've got no support," Wallace said.
The sign and fencing was still in place when the Bay of Plenty Times arrived at 11am but was removed as photographs were being taken. A contractor told the Times not to publish any photographs.
Wallace said the whole ethos of his business was to support the community but felt it increasingly difficult to remain positive.
The entrance to Durham St's Folk Brewers was also blocked off but owner Hans Kraenzlin said it did not affect his business significantly. Most customers were people who worked in the area so the cafe was "generally doing fine".
However, Graham Whitaker from Eastern HiFi across the road said he was almost at the end of his tether.
Whitaker said restricted access had been the store's reality since the project began in June 2018.
He was considering relocating as it was just a "nightmare" and "a necessity to stay in business".
"A lot of damage has been done here... retailers can only put up with so much."
Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless met with Wallace and agreed it was only fair the council pay for advertising to let people know Durham St businesses were still operating.
Brownless said he made inquiries about making this happen and was disappointed and "annoyed" to learn shops had since been blocked off by fencing.
"I think they have exceptional circumstances there. The project has drifted on for a long time now. It's only right to do something."
It has been confirmed the footpath was closed to allow for a concrete pour.
Council general manager of infrastructure Nic Johansson said the council was unaware the temporary closure was happening, or the lack of communication to businesses and customers.
"[The] council's expectation is for the contractor to provide sufficient notice (at least 48 hours notice) if they impact any entries or business operations to the shops on Durham and to work with businesses according.
"We have expressed our disappointment to the contractor that this protocol was not followed and seek assurance that they can meet agreed requirements. We apologise for any inconvenience."
Affected businesses could apply for a rates rebate.