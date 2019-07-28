Businesses in the Tauranga CBD are battling road works, road closures and construction works for new developments, all of which are being blamed for keeping customers away. Tauranga councillor Larry Baldock says the council has never before seen this amount of investment in the CBD and there is more in the pipeline. He says the current situation "is what it is" and the council is open to suggestions for how to make things easier.


Tauranga CBD is ''dying'' and a "ghost town'' and ''no one really cares''.

That is the reaction from some businesses in the city centre who say

Related articles: