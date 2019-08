A person has been seriously injured in a horse riding accident in North Canterbury.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, at Woodend Beach, about 8.30am.

A police spokeswoman said a person had fallen from a horse.

St John said one person suffered serious injuries and a helicopter was called in to airlift the victim to Christchurch Hospital.

The area is popular with horse riders thanks to a dedicated horse track and equestrian clubs nearby.