A 'strong' 5.5 earthquake has struck in the lower South Island.

GeoNet reports the quake, measured a depth of just 12km, hit 15km north of Milford Sound at 10:35pm.

Nearly 7000 people have reported feeling the quake online.

Initially reported as a 6.3 magnitude, it has since been revised down, although GeoNet said they were assessing the shake and would provide a final magnitude shortly.

Our team are currently assessing the South Island earthquake, and we will have more information out soon including a final magnitude. #eqnz — GeoNet (@geonet) August 12, 2019

In the hour following the shake, another eigh weaker earthquakes measured between magnitide 2.9 and 3.9 shook the same area, north of Milford Sound.

Hope everyone is ok after the M5.5 earthquake in Milford Sound. Take care, and remember to Drop, Cover and Hold, and if you're on the coast, Long or Strong, Get Gone. https://t.co/3b3r6eg4fG — MCDEM (@NZcivildefence) August 12, 2019

M5.5 quake causing strong shaking near Milford Sound https://t.co/bnvXGwUjaa — GeoNet (@geonet) August 12, 2019