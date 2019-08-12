Police have confirmed a motorscooter rider is dead after a collision with a car on a key Napier thoroughfare tonight.

The crash happened just after 7.10pm between Owen and Jull streets on a section of Kennedy Rd, less than a kilometre from the Napier CBD.

Police at the scene said the scooter collided with a turning car and while an investigation had just begun and the stretch of road was expected to be closed until after 10.30pm as officers investigated the scene it was not thought any other vehicles was involved.

The crash happened on a still night with traffic at least moderate on the main road from the Napier CBD to the suburbs of Marewa and Onekawa and other suburbs towards Taradale.

The man died at the scene.