The Government has announced a plan to get the education, immigration and welfare systems on the same page to get more youths, refugees and Māori into long-term careers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Employment Minister Willie Jackson are unveiling the first of what will be six action plans that will make up a broader employment strategy.

Between them, the plans will try to get more Māori, Pacific peoples, refugees, new migrants and those with disabilities into fulfilling work, Ardern said.

"We are doing this because work is more than just how people support themselves and their families. It also provides a sense of purpose," she said.

"We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs."

The first plan is aimed at youth employment and getting young people into training.

"We are supporting them to enhance their skills, kick-start their career prospects and earn a good living, as well as provide employers with the skilled, motivated talent they need," Jackson said.

"Supporting people at a young age is proven to make a lifelong difference in their careers and wellbeing and contributes to their identity and sense of purpose."

The overall strategy also aims to support industries and regions by providing the right training systems, encouraging workplaces to make the most of an increasingly diverse workforce, and helping people get the skills to be able to retrain later in life.

It will be overseen by Jackson and Ministers Megan, Woods, Chris Hipkins, Carmel Sepuloni, Iain Lees Lees-Galloway and Tracey Martin.

Statistics New Zealand last week announced the unemployment rate had fallen to 3.9 per cent in the March quarter – the lowest level since 2008.

But the Opposition has questioned the numbers, saying the number of people on the job-seeker benefit had risen by 14,000 in the year to June.