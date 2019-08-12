Today Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones visited Tauranga to announce the Provincial Growth Fund will put $980,000 towards a new visitor information centre and cruise gateway in Mount Maunganui. The money would top up the $4 million in ratepayer funds the Tauranga City Council approved mid-2017. It's good news for a project that has so far been a bit of a rollercoaster. Find out more about the council's long battle to secure the funding, what it will pay for, whether it will be enough, and what happened to an iwi offer to invest $4m in the project.

The fourth

Timeline: New visitor information centre