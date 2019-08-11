The search for a missing man who failed to return from a fishing trip on Saturday has continued this morning.

The 75-year-old, who was not from Hawke's Bay, had been fly fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana but failed to return to his accommodation by dark.

Both ground and air searches resumed their search at 9.30am after the search was suspended at 6pm on Sunday.

The man's vehicle was located on Sunday parked close to the river and was later removed.

Police have contacted the man's next-of-kin.