A pensioner is in hospital with serious facial injuries after he was bashed in the face during a burglary in Waikato on Friday night.

Police are seeking Cyphrus McCaskill, 22, over the aggravated burglary which happened in Tirohia, south of Paeroa.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said a 66-year-old man received serious facial injuries and was transported to Waikato Hospital.

It's thought the alleged offenders' car broke down nearby before they stole a car from the address. The grey 2017 Holden Colorado, registration KTY16, was recovered by police yesterday in Te Aroha.

Advertisement

The two offenders involved were not known to the victim, Loughrin said.

One of the alleged offenders, a 29-year-old Te Aroha man, was arrested yesterday in Te Aroha and will appear at Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

McCaskill is around 170cm tall, of a medium build, with a distinctive crown tattoo above his left eye.

He had strong links to Te Aroha, Paeroa and the Eastern Waikato area, Loughrin said.

McCaskill was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has information on McCaskill's whereabouts is urged to contact Police on 111 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are also seeking information on any sightings of the grey 2017 Holden Colorado, particularly in the Waihi, Paeroa and Te Aroha areas.