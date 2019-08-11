A Hamilton events facility has apologised after a staff member discouraged a woman from breastfeeding in public.

Claudelands NZ took to Facebook this afternoon to publically apologise for the incident yesterday.

"We are extremely disappointed by an incident yesterday where a visitor to Claudelands was discouraged from breastfeeding in a public space by a member of staff.

"This was totally unacceptable and is not in line with our values as a family-friendly venue that strives to make all visitors feel welcome and safe," the post read.

"Please be assured that Claudelands supports of the rights of mothers to breastfeed at any time and place, and we will be taking immediate steps to better educate all staff and contractors on these rights.

"We apologise unreservedly for the upset caused."

The post has garnered comments from just over 100 people, with many congratulating the facility for owning up to the mistake.

"Great work fronting up to this issue and allowing it to spread some education," one person wrote.

"Well done Claudelands for taking this stance and supporting women to breastfeed when they need to be out and about with their babies," another said.

Claudelands is owned by Hamilton City Council and is located on the corner of Brooklyn Rd and Heaphy Tce in the heart of Hamilton.

The event centre has an auditorium, conference centre, indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces and several dining establishments.

It has been hosting the Disney On Ice performance, with the last showings today.