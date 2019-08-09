Train services are suspended in the capital tonight, Metlink Wellington says.

In a tweet just before 8pm, they said all train services in and out of Wellington were suspended because of an overhead issue.

"Train services are currently suspended both in and out of Wellington due to an overhead issue. We do have people who are working to resolve this problem but do not have a time as to when this will be fixed.

"Train services heading southbound are still running however will be held at outer station. We have no services at present departing Wellington.

"We are currently trying to source bus replacements and will update when we can confirm on availability."

Metlink train tickets would be accepted on Metlink buses while trains services were suspended.

The suspension is bad news for Friday night revellers, including those at a major beer festival taking place at nearby Westpac Stadium.

Beervana is an annual two-day event celebrating craft beers with stalls, food and live music, and attracts thousands.