A truck has become stuck in the motorway underpass at Mountain View Road, Western Springs around lunchtime today.

The truck driver somehow managed to squeeze the vehicle under the bridge before wedging it under the motorway underpass.

It is currently blocking traffic heading under the bridge towards Kingsland.

The truck became wedged under the bridge around lunchtime. Photo / Juha Saarinen

The roof of the truck appears to be bent, with crumbling debris from the bridge visible from the road.

The underpass bridge sits at a height of 3.6m.