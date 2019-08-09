COMMENT:

MONDAY

I ran into Justice Minister Andrew Little in the corridor. He said, "Do you have any surprises in store as we prepare to introduce reforms to abortion legislation?"

I said, "Excuse me, but who are you again?"

He gave me his business card, and said, "We've been in negotiations for months and months on this important issue and I just want to make sure that you're not going to come up with one of your last-minute surprises like you did with three strikes legislation."

I said, "The writing is very small on your card. You ought to fix that."

Andrew Little has been negotiating reforms to abortion legislation for months. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He tried to say something else but I left in my preferred mode of transport, a huff.

TUESDAY

I ran into Tracey Martin from New Zealand First in a corridor and once again I thought what a misnomer it is to call the hallways of Parliament a corridor of power.

First Little, and now her! The fact is that many, many people who have little power or in fact no power at all can be found roaming these corridors, day and night, clogging them with their powerlessness.

No wonder nothing ever gets done around here.

Tracey Martin expected no call for a referendum on abortion. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said, "All going well as we prepare to support amendments to abortion law reform? I was on radio last night saying that New Zealand First have no plans to call for a referendum."

"Quite right," I said. "No plans."

WEDNESDAY

My announcement that New Zealand First might call for a referendum into abortion law reform has led to crazed responses that I somehow blindsided the Government.

If anyone got blindsided, it was us. But we didn't get upset or have a hissy fit, as some do in politics.

Abortion law was not in our manifesto at the last election. It wasn't part of our coalition agreement in any way, shape or form, so why is reform even on the table? The fact that we're prepared to accept that they've put it there is a matter of good faith on our part.

If people want to take a good look at the chronology of this event, the only party that has acted in good faith is us.

As for putting it to the public to decide, referendums are what New Zealand First has stood for a long time when it comes to conscience issues.

Everybody that's been dealing with us knows that.

I told all this to Tracey Martin and all she had to say was, "Can I borrow your huff? I want to leave in it."

THURSDAY

Referenda on abortion, euthanasia and cannabis are all very well, but why stop there?

People ought to have their say on a wide range of issues. I'm thinking we should have public debate and consultation on the rights of trans women to use women's toilets. What could go wrong?

FRIDAY

Winston Peters ran into Jacinda Ardern in the corridor of power. Photo / Mark Mitchell

I ran into Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the corridor. She started talking about something, but I interrupted her, and asked, "Excuse me, but who are you again?"

She sighed and handed over her business card.

After she left, I stood where I was, and savoured the fact no one was around.

At last! A corridor of power.