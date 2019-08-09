COMMENT:

MONDAY

I ran into Justice Minister Andrew Little in the corridor. He said, "Do you have any surprises in store as we prepare to introduce reforms to abortion legislation?"

I said, "Excuse me, but who are you again?"

He gave me his business card, and said, "We've been in negotiations for months and months on this important issue and I just want to make sure that you're not going to come up with one of your last-minute surprises like you did with three strikes legislation."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I said, "The writing is very small on your card. You ought to fix

TUESDAY

Related articles:

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THURSDAY

FRIDAY