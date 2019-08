A person has been seriously injured in Auckland after a wall collapsed.

The incident took place on Mcfadzean Drive with fire crews called to the site after reports of a person being trapped in a trench.

However, when they arrived the person had already left the trench, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response ambulance was called to the scene at 3.11pm and took one patient to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.