A woman has been stabbed in Durham St East just off Queen St in Auckland's CBD.

Police were called at 8.50pm and an ambulance has also been called and has taken the woman to Auckland City Hospital.

"It appears a woman received a non life-threatening stab wound," a police spokesman said.

St John said the woman was in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Advertisement

A man working at a bar in the street said he saw "two women yelling at each other" but did not see anyone being stabbed.

Police are still working at the scene.

A witness said he saw two women arguing in the narrow lane, which is flanked by cafes and bars.

One of the women pushed the other hard up against a wall before walking away, he said.

The injured woman was taken away by ambulance. She did not appear to be badly injured, he said, and was able to walk to the ambulance.