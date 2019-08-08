One of the people jailed in connection with one of New Zealand's most high profile child murders is back before the courts on assault and theft charges.



The convicted abuser appeared in the Auckland District Court today on three charges.

For legal reasons the Herald cannot identify the accused - nor the murder they are connected to.



Court documents reveal the accused, who currently has no fixed address, was arrested on August 4.

They have been charged with assault and behaving in a disorderly manner on Karangahape Rd.

They are also facing a theft charge.

Police allege the accused stole a bottle of Coca Cola and a can of Pringles chips, a total value of $9.80, from a superette on K Rd.

The accused was remanded on bail and will reappear in court before a Community Magistrate on August 19.

The Herald understands the accused is currently sleeping rough.