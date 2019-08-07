A Tokoroa man got more than he bargained for in his stroll home from town when he came across a house fire this afternoon that is believed to be suspicious.

Danny Tahana saw smoke coming out the house on Manaia St.

"I ran in and I knocked on all the windows to see if anyone was inside."

He then ran around to the side of the house to grab the hose to put out the fire.

"I put the hose through the cat door to put it out."

He then skipped over to the neighbours to alert them, who called Fire and Emergency who attended the scene.

"It was a pretty big rush."

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it was alerted to the "small fire on the front door of a house" at 11.21am.

Danny Tahana of Tokoroa helped put out the fire. Photo / Supplied

The spokesman said Fire and Emergency believed the fire to be suspicious.

The police and a fire investigator were on the scene this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to assist Fire and Emergency with their investigation at 1pm today.