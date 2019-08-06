Armed with little more than their voices, and signs demanding action, a small group gathered in Hastings to show their support for the mana whenua of Ihumātao.

Ihumātao, located near Auckland Airport, is a section of land earmarked for housing development by Fletcher Building.

The whenua (land) is sacred to Māori and a group of about a dozen people have occupied it for the past three years in a peaceful protest against the development.

Young children, with signs bigger than themselves, stood with their elders as part of a peaceful protest to show their support with those protecting the land at Ihumātao. Photo / Paul Taylor

Since July 23, when they were issued an eviction notice, thousands have passed through, with many continuing the peaceful occupation.

On July 26, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a halt to building work at Ihumātao until the dispute over the South Auckland land is resolved.

It came after a last-minute meeting with local iwi, Fletcher and the Auckland Council.

In Hastings, many people from young children, some with signs bigger than themselves, through to the elderly stood near Fletcher Building subsidiary, Mico Plumbing, answering a "national day of action" across the country, including at Parliament.

They started at 9am Tuesday morning with just a handful of people, which steadily grew to about 40 by the time the last karakia was said at midday.

Hawke's Bay locals gather in Hastings to support the Ihumatao protesters.

Ngāti Kahungunu Kaumatua Jerry Hapuku said they, as a group of people, from Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi were out to show their support.

Hapuku was there "many years ago". To him, as with others, the land is "very special" to him.

"No one in their wildest dreams thought it was going to be a site where they construct buildings on it. Everyone just thought it was going to be left as it was many, many years ago."

Hapuku brought children from the local Kohanga Reo, who he says will be the ones to carry on this support.

Ferne Poti organised the peaceful gathering in Hastings and said she was compelled to do her piece after seeing "the pouri - the sadness of what's happening to the people in Ihumātao".

"I've watched and I've seen their struggle and the injustice that has been done, not just to them, but to a good majority of tangata whenua," Poti said.

Poti took her 12-year-old daughter out of school because it is "part of history", and is an important situation for the younger generation to learn about.

"When she looks back, she was there and she didn't just do nothing. That was one of the reasons why I chose to bring her with me instead of sending her to school," she said.

She believes it will make a difference. "I think it does make a difference to those who see it because if we weren't there, it would just be another day.

"To our children, our tamariki, who came and supported, it's going to make a huge difference to them - they will never forget it."