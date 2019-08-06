COMMENT:

Steve Braunias makes an emojiological analysis of the Prime Minister's appearance on Newstalk ZB this morning.

O the joys and woes of being Prime Minister! One minute you're swaying your hips for the cameras in the lovely warmth of Tokelau while the world gazes with adoration at your picture on the cover of Vogue, as chosen and commissioned by Her Royal Highness Meghan Markle the Princess of Trans-Atlantica; the next minute you're back in New Zealand, there's a serious sex scandal rocking the Labour Party, the cops have gone feral at Ihumātao, the weather's gone all to hell –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

MIKE ONE

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MIKE TWO

MIKE THREE

MIKE FOUR

MIKE FIVE

MIKE SIX

MIKE SEVEN

MIKE SEVEN

MIKE EIGHT

MIKE NINE

MIKE TEN

MIKE ELEVEN