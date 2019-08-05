A prominent Kiwi sportsman linked to an international drug conspiracy is attempting to take his case for permanent name suppression to the country's highest court.

He lost suppression last week and the order was due to lapse on Thursday.

However his lawyer has confirmed a new bid for secrecy has been mounted.

The sportsman had fought to keep his name hidden after being connected to the High Court trial of Tevita Fangupo, Tevita Kulu and Toni Finau earlier this year.

Former solicitor-general Michael Heron, QC, is representing the Kiwi star and argues if his client is named it would cause almost irreparable damage to the sportsman's career.

However, in a decision after the May trial, Justice Mathew Downs declined the sports star's bid for permanent name suppression.

The decision was then challenged in the Court of Appeal last month, with both the Crown and media opposing a permanent gag order.

Last week the Court of Appeal judges revealed they had declined suppression.

They said in their decision there is "unquestionably, a high public interest" in how methamphetamine comes into New Zealand, including how it is financed, transported and how it is distributed once it arrives.

"The public has an interest in knowing who is behind this offending, including those who assist or enable it to occur, even if not directly involved," they said.

Today Heron confirmed he was intending to take the case to the Supreme Court.

He told the Herald he has asked the Court of Appeal to extend the suppression order past this Thursday's deadline as he prepares the paperwork for a Supreme Court challenge.

Secrecy over the sportsman's identity will then remain until New Zealand's highest court first rules on an application for leave to appeal and, if granted, holds another hearing.

Despite not being charged, the Crown named the sports star during the trial and alleged he was linked to the offending after several social media messages were uncovered.

The Crown accused him financing the drug syndicate by taking cash from New Zealand to the US to buy meth and import it back here.

A witness also said he saw the sportsman purchase "white pills" in 2017, which was argued at trial to be steroids and bodybuilding supplements.

Police have said they were set to lay criminal charges against the sports star over his alleged involvement with the syndicate, which was importing its drugs from California.

But sources have told the Herald police did not consider they had enough evidence to secure a conviction.

A search warrant was also obtained for him but never executed.