Rates discount

I have just received my rates bill for the year ending July 2020. It has gone up, of course, but I have been given the option of a .63 per cent discount if I pay the entire amount before the end of this month. This amounts to a saving of $13.44. Even with the current low interest rates being offered by the banks, I am better off leaving the money in the bank. On the other hand, if I dare to be late with any payments, I face a 10 per cent penalty. I wonder who dreams this

Snorting cordite

Ethical leadership

Simon says

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Put to flight

Another kiwifruit

Soft centre

Swear jar

Anti abortion

Pro choice

Related articles:

Jasmine? Jeepers

Short & Sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.