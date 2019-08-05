COMMENT:

When Scott Morrison won the Australian election it was a bit of a surprise. Just recently Simon Bridges met with ScoMo for an hour. People inside National say that the meeting between the two leaders left an indelible impact on SiBri and he emerged a changed man.

Off the back of that meeting, the most significant thing that occurred in New Zealand politics last week was when Todd Muller had the National Party climate change portfolio taken from him. National party supporters painted it as a move of confidence by Bridges. That Muller, an MP who many considered potential

