A teenager who has tried to kill himself more than once has had his only support cancelled by the Auckland District Health Board.

The DHB says the group therapy had been cut because of ongoing strikes - which psychologists say are necessary due to severe under-staffing.

Around 600 psychologists from across the country are refusing to work overtime for five weeks (ending September 3). Fears loom hundreds of vulnerable New Zealand children are in danger due to not being able to access their usual support.

Jake (not his real name) is just one. Yesterday he celebrated his 16th birthday -

Where you can get help: