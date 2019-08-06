A registered charity under investigation by Auckland Council has been ordered to stop charging motorists for parking in Parnell or risk fines or prosecution.

But the Blind Foundation has hit back, saying it is not using the car park for commercial purposes and has therefore done nothing wrong.

The Weekend Herald revealed that the Blind Foundation had purchased an $8 million Parnell Rd property in 2017, then bulldozed the century-old house and turned the site into a car park.

The purchase and subsequent demolition has raised questions about whether a charity that received about $27m last year in donations should

