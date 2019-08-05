Hawke's Bay parents have poured cold water on a coroner's report into the death of Carla Neems which slammed her parents for allowing her to walk to school alone.

Neems was killed by a recycling truck outside her family's Russell St home in Gisborne, as she arrived back home from school on her scooter about 3pm on May 2, 2017.

Coroner Tim Scott ruled that Carla should have been accompanied by an adult on her journey home.

Carla had two older sisters - aged 8 and 10 - and regularly travelled to and from school with them.

However, on the

