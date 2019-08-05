Anti-abortion campaigners at Hawke's Bay Hospital say a 150-metre "safe zone" around abortion clinics as part of a sweeping law reform would be an "attack on freedom of expression".

Justice Minister Andrew Little announced the proposed legislation yesterday, which would remove abortion from the Crimes Act, and instead treat it as a "health issue", saying it was "time for change".

Little said the safe zones, which would be created on a localised basis, would stop people protesting and handing literature to people seeking abortions in these zones.

"Approaching a woman going to an abortion clinic and throwing leaflets and pamphlets

