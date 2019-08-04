Act Party leader David Seymour has sent a strongly worded letter to the China Consulate General in Auckland, accusing it of interfering with New Zealand's internal affairs.

The Consul General released a public statement last week condemning Hong Kong democracy protests at the University of Auckland and praised students who confronted protesters for their "spontaneous patriotism".

Seymour also noted reports that the Consulate General had also written to the Vice-Chancellor of AUT University asking that commemoration of the Tiananmen Square protests not go ahead.

Protester Serena Lee was pushed to the ground during a Hong Kong democracy protest at the University of Auckland. Photo / YouTube

This followed reported attempts by the office last year to stop a documentary critical of the Confucius Institute from being aired at a number of universities.

"I am writing to you to raise concerns about events which have taken place over the past week and ask that you explain what appears to be the Consulate interfering in the internal affairs of New Zealand, contravening diplomatic conventions to which the People's Republic of China is a signatory," Seymour wrote.

"It is also deeply troubling that the Consulate General publicly praised a group of students who assaulted a peaceful protester who opposed the Hong Kong extradition bill at the University of Auckland."

Seymour said the protester, who was filmed being pushed to the ground, was exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, which were protected under the law.

Pro-China supporters hold red umbrellas and a Chinese national flag during a counter-rally in support of the police in Hong Kong. Photo / File

"The Consulate General's comments encouraged disruptive and violent behaviour which undermines authorities upholding the rule of law here in New Zealand, and therefore our internal affairs," he said.

Seymour questioned why the Consulate appeared to be "so blase" about interfering in New Zealand's internal affairs and asked if it was a result of misunderstanding of diplomatic conventions or a belief that China was not required to respect diplomatic conventions here.

The Epsom MP also expressed concerns over the Consulate's statement that it "condemns the use of the recent situation in Hong Kong under the pretext of so-called academic freedom and freedom of expression".

"It appears you believe freedom of expression and academic freedom are not important values ... and can only be enjoyed by those who say things you agree with," Seymour said.

"If the PRC does not feel it can withstand criticism, it may want to ask why that is rather than blaming its critics."

The Herald has approached the office of the Chinese Consulate General for a response.

A proposed Chinese bill to extradite suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China sparked mass protests in the city and has spread throughout the Chinese diaspora globally.

Seymour will be attending a protest event organised by Hong Kong democracy supporters at the Auckland University campus on Tuesday.

Security for the lunchtime event is being heightened after disputes between pro-Hong Kong and Beijing-supporting students turned physical at the last protest, with a woman being pushed to the ground.

Attendees have been asked to put on masks to "protect your own privacy" and wear black to show solidarity with the Hong Kong supporters.