An arctic blast has hit the Bay of Plenty, with snow falling in Mamaku near Rotorua this morning.

Some Mamaku residents woke up to a white layer carpeting the landscape.

This comes as heavy snow warnings and watches are in place for the central North Island.

Mamaku School this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

Mt Ngongotahā has a dusting of snow also.

According to MetService, the temperature in Rotorua dropped to a low of 3C at 6am this morning.

Metservice meteorologist Peter Little said it was unusual for it to snow in Rotorua but it was also unusual that the cold snap had come so late in the season.

Little said a cold and showery southwesterly flow is covering the country today - bringing snow down to low levels in the South Island - but this would ease off.

Mamaku resident Giovanna Fredricksen said it had been a couple of years since the area had had a decent snowfall like this.

Summer Fredricksen is enjoying the snow. Photo / Giovanna Fredricksen

"The kids have been out in it since 6.45 this morning building snow men, playing follow the footprints and hide n seek. We are taking a snow day and they are having some friends up for a snow play date," she said.

A dusting on Mt Ngongotahā this morning. Photo / Supplied

Mamaku resident Bron Fleet said the heaviest fall seemed to be at the top of South Rd which is quite a bit higher then the village.

"I've just driven through the village and it's light there. Pretty much nothing past the top of Dansey Rd"

Meanwhile, the Desert Rd through the central North Island is closed by snow and the main alternative route has also been blocked because of a crash, causing major headaches for motorists.

Kaniah Toleafoa , 11, left, and Sariah Hulton , 13,. Photo / Supplied

The Desert Road, between Waiouru and Rangipo, is closed, and a crash in Erua closed SH4 from National Park to Tohunga Junction.

Police said a truck became stuck on a hill at Erua at 2am and was rear-ended by another truck. No one was injured.

Summer Fredricksen is enjoying the snow. Photo / Giovanna Fredricksen

Weather forecast for Tauranga and Rotorua

Rotorua

Today

A few morning showers, then fine spells developing. Southwesterlies.

9C High

3C Overnight

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Westerlies.

11C High

4C Overnight

Wednesday

Cloudy periods. One or two late showers. Northwesterlies.

12C High

8C Overnight

Thursday

Showers, clearing afternoon and fine spells increasing. Westerlies.

13C High

7C Overnight

Friday

A few showers developing. Northwesterlies.

13C High

7C Overnight

Tauranga

Today

A few showers until early afternoon, then fine spells increasing. Southwesterlies.

11C High

6C Overnight

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy, chance afternoon shower. Westerlies.

14C High

6C Overnight

Wednesday

Cloudy periods. One or two late showers. Northwesterlies.

15C High

10C Overnight

Thursday

Showers, clearing afternoon and fine spells increasing. Westerlies.

16C High

9C Overnight

Friday

A few showers developing. Northwesterlies.

16C High

9C Overnight