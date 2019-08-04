A two-truck crash and snow closed both main routes around Tongariro National Park this morning, with drivers narrowly avoiding four-hour detours.

State Highway 4 to the west of Tongariro was briefly closed after a truck became stuck on a hill and was rear-ended by another truck about 6am.

Meanwhile to the west of the park the Desert Road - State Highway 1 - is closed due to snow.

The NZ Transport Agency was warning drivers they could be forced to detour through either Napier or New Plymouth, and faced delays of 4-5 hours.

However the crash on State Highway 4 has now been cleared, the NZTA said at 6.35am. The Desert Rd remained closed.

The NZTA also warned of strong winds affecting high-sided vehicles and motorbikes on SH2 and SH50 in the Takapau Plains around Hawke's Bay.

• Weather: Rug up before you head out today - it's going to be wet and cold



SH4 NATIONAL PARK - CRASH - 6:05AM

Snow has also closed roads in the South Island this morning. Ice and snow have closed SH7 between Reefton and Hanmer Springs, Takaka Hill (SH60) between Takaka and Riwaka, SH8 between Milton and Raes Junction and the Waikaka Valley Highway (SH90) from SH1 just outside Gore through to Raes Junction.

Heavy snow has also closed SH85 from Kyeburn to Palmerston, SH87 from Middlemarch to Outram and SH93 between Mataura and Clinton.

SOUTH ISLAND ROAD CLOSURES - SNOW - 7:00 AM MON, 5 AUG

SH94 is closed between Te Anau and Milton due to snow but remains open between Te Anau and Fiordland Park Boundary. Chains must be carried.

Road snowfall warnings are also in place between Napier and Taupo (SH5), the Remutaka Hill Rd (SH2), Lindis Pass (SH8), the Crown Range Rd (Queenstown-Wanaka) and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).